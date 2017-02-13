Family Day Architectural Walking Tour – Vancouver

February 13, 2017

Vancouver, Canada

Did you know the bricks on Vancouver’s Waterfront Station, formerly the Canadian Pacific Railway Station, have a history as interesting as the building itself? In 2015, an extensive restoration project sourced many of the red bricks lining the façade with bricks from other sites around the city and were individually replaced one by one! Learn more fun facts about Vancouver and the role architects play in designing our city on an architectural walking tour.

The Architectural Institute of British Columbia’s (AIBC) Architectural Walking Tours reveal secret insights about Vancouver’s unique and wondrous architectural history. Join our expert tour guides on a special season preview on Family Day, Monday February 13, 2017.

These family friendly tours will take participants through cobblestone alleyways and hidden nooks within the historical Gastown district. You’ll explore local stories, architectural details and learn to look a little closer at the buildings that make up the fabric of Vancouver.

Architectural Walking Tours are $10 each and are offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Space is limited, so the public is invited to visit www.aibc.ca/tours, email tours@aibc.ca or call 604.683.8588 ext.329 or 1.800.667.0753 (toll free in B.C.) to book a tour today!

