EQ Housing Innovation Forum and Awards

Want to feel better informed and prepared for next year’s business challenges and have a good time – then the EnerQuality Housing Innovation Forum and Gala is where you need to be.
EQ Housing Innovation Forum is a concentrated infusion of new thinking, new products and new techniques with the common benefits of advancing building performance. Topics being explored include innovation in building science, best practices for sales and marketing of high performance homes, climate change policy and more!
The Forum of the day leads to the Awards of the evening, as we look back on the best of the industry with this year’s Awards Gala. Enjoy an evening of music, cocktails, dinner and the awards-ceremony-highlight of the evening.
Six things you need to know about Innovation Forum 2017