EQ Housing Innovation Forum and Awards

Want to feel better informed and prepared for next year’s business challenges and have a good time – then the EnerQuality Housing Innovation Forum and Gala is where you need to be. EQ Housing Innovation Forum is a concentrated infusion of new thinking, new products and new techniques with the common benefits of advancing building performance. Topics being explored include innovation in building science, best practices for sales and marketing of high performance homes, climate change policy and more! The Forum of the day leads to the Awards of the evening, as we look back on the best of the industry with this year’s Awards Gala. Enjoy an evening of music, cocktails, dinner and the awards-ceremony-highlight of the evening. Six things you need to know about Innovation Forum 2017 The 2017 Innovation Forum theme is New –Now – Next , with business critical topics: Best practices in Sales and Marketing for high performance homes; Building Science innovation; Climate Change Policy and more!

A new location , we have moved west to the Universal EventSpace at 6250 Highway 7, Vaughan, ON L4H 4G3 near Highway 400 and Seven.

The Innovation Gauntlet – five exhibitors from the Innovation Showcase will compete in front of a “Dragon’s Den” panel of industry leaders. Audience members will vote on the winners!

The Awards Gala will be bigger and better

The EQ Awards nomination deadline is January 20th 2017 –you can nominate a deserving recipient in any of 11 categories by going to –you can nominate a deserving recipient in any of 11 categories by going to www.eqinnovation.ca

Forward-looking speakers and panelists to inspire your business planning