July 22 - August 20, 2017

3980 St Denis St, Montreal, QC H2W 2M3



Starting July 22, Le Livart presents DIALOGUES, an exhibition by la SHED architecture and photographer Maxime Brouillet. Their professional collaboration gave birth to an exhibition in which la SHED revisits Brouillet’s work in three installations reflecting on their own practice in a space that they recently transformed, Le Livart.

Curator: Marie-France D.Bouchard

Montreal’s Le Livart, image via la Shed

