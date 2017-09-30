June 01 - September 30, 2017

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Cool Gardens is a public exhibition of contemporary garden and art installations that offer a shift of sensation for the summer—cooling—as a general theme for public projects in the downtown. The exhibit aims to bring architects, designers, landscape architects, and artists together to celebrate contemporary garden culture and the local landscape. The presentation of the cutting-edge garden designs places design culture at the centre of summer activities in Winnipeg and Brandon, while offering a pleasant relief from the summer exasperations.

The exhibit intends to mirror the internationally acclaimed Winnipeg Warming Huts Program. Cool Gardens takes place annually from July until the end of September. The 2017 exhibition sites run from The Forks to Provencher Boulevard, and Upper Fort Garry Provincial Park, calling attention to the amazing but generally unrecognized pedestrian linkages. A satellite site is located at the Riverbank Discovery Centre in Brandon, MB.

