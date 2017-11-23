CityAge Toronto

November 22 - November 23, 2017

101 College Street

Canada’s cities – and in particular Ontario’s cities – have a major opportunity.

A technology boom, a population boom, and billions of dollars of public and private investments – they’re all happening at the same time.

Will we use this moment to build cities that work and an inclusive economy? Or will we squander it, and see our cities choked by growth.

The business of city building has never been so important.

Register to attend CityAge: Build the Future to add your voice to building Canadian cities that work.

For detailed information, or to input into the evolving program, please contact Marc Andrew or Miro Cernetig. (Marc@cityage.org 778-835-0633 or Miro@cityage.org 778-865-1557)

Visit event's website