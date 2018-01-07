September 16 - January 07, 2018



The second edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB) is the largest architecture and design exhibition in North America, showcasing the transformative global impact of creativity and innovation in these fields. This year’s Biennial features over 141 practitioners from more than 20 countries addressing the 2017 theme “Make New History.” Artistic Directors Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee have selected architects and artists whose eye-opening creations will invite the public to explore how the latest architecture can and will make new history in places around the world. The main exhibition is free and open to the public from September 16, 2017 through January 7, 2018. We are particularly proud to premiere our opening in 2017 in alignment with EXPO CHICAGO.

CAB is hosted by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs at the historic Chicago Cultural Center. The Biennial is also a city-wide platform that serves citizens and invites visitors to explore Chicago. We invite you to participate in these extensive programs, including our educational sessions with the Chicago Architecture Foundation serving 15,000 young people; free tours of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed SC Johnson headquarters in Racine, Wisconsin.

The Make New History exhibition extends to off-site locations and is amplified through six community anchor exhibitions in the neighbourhoods and two special project sites – plus installations, performances, talks, films, and more hosted by over 100 local and global cultural partners.

Contact:

Chicago Architecture Biennial

78 E. Washington St.

Chicago, IL 60602