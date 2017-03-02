Charting Progress from Green City to Ecocity

March 02, 2017

1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J9

Dr. Jennie Moore, Associate Dean of Building Design and Construction Technology at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) is joined by Javier Campos, founder of Campos Studio and Max Richter, project architect and co-Director of Materials Performance Lab at Perkins+Will to discuss the nuances of the Ecocity Framework. Comprised of 15 standards in four categories – urban design, bio-geophysical features, socio-cultural features, and ecological imperatives – the Ecocities Framework is a diagnostic tool to measure a city’s progress towards becoming an Ecocity. Designed for a wide range of users, the Framework charts a city’s steps forward, from existing conditions to “threshold” Ecocity standards, and beyond.

Guest biologist – and Vancouver City Councillor – Heather Deal will facilitate the discussion and field questions/comments from the audience for our presenters.

Speakers

Javier Campos is the founder of Campos Studio whose projects stretch from Baja California, Mexico to Haida Gwaii. Emerging from the Critical Regionalist tradition of the Pacific Northwest, the studio explores the relationship between geography, climate, cultural traditions, and local building technologies to generate sensitive modern architectural responses. Their work has been recognized in publications including Wallpaper, Dwell, Canadian Architect, Azure, Gray, and Western Living. In addition to design projects, Javier collaborates with Artist Elspeth Pratt on Public Art projects. They have won several competitions in their commissions include Sight Works at the Richmond Olympic Oval. Campos also participates as a thesis advisor and guest critic at several universities, and was invited to teach at the Isthmus Architecture School in Panama.

Dr. Jennie Moore is the Associate Dean of Building Design and Construction Technology programs at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). She is situated within the School of Construction and the Environment, concerned with the natural environment, the built environment, and the relationship between them. She currently serves as a core advisor to the International Ecocity Framework and Standards, an initiative aimed at developing performance metrics for cities in balance with nature. Prior to joining BCIT, Dr. Moore worked for over a decade at Metro Vancouver as the first Air Quality Planner responsible for climate action. Jennie is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design accredited professional and a Registered Professional Planner. She has a PhD in planning from the University of British Columbia.

Max Richter is a project architect as well as co-Director of Materials Performance Lab at Perkins+Will. He has been practicing sustainable design for over 13 years and has worked on numerous projects that have achieved LEED certification. Since joining Perkins+Will, he has worked on some of the most ambitious sustainable buildings in North America including the Visitor Center at the VanDusen Botanical Gardens and the Center for Interactive Research on Sustainability in Vancouver. As a passionate advocate for high performance, sustainable buildings, Richter is a Certified Passive House Designer and a member of the Health Product Declaration Collaborative Technical Committee.

Councillor Heather Deal was elected to the Vancouver Park Board in 2002 and Vancouver City Council in 2005. She served as the Deputy Mayor of Vancouver for 2016 and is the Chair of the City Finance and Services Committee. At the regional level, Councillor Deal chairs the Metro Vancouver Regional Parks Committee and the Fraser Basin Council’s Watersheds and Water Committee. She received her BA in biology from Oberlin College in 1982 and her M.SC. in immunology from UBC in 1988. Deal did cancer research before changing careers to focus on environmental issues and has a long history of working on healthy ecosystems. She has worked for UBC, the provincial government and most recently, the David Suzuki Foundation.