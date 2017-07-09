Carleton’s Immersive Media Studio Live Demonstration

August 09 - July 09, 2017

90 Wellington Street, Ottawa, Ontario

The Carleton Immersive Media Studio (CIMS) will be performing live demonstrations of various aspects of the studio’s innovative work as part of the Parliament Hill renovations.

When: August 9, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Welcome Kiosk Plaza, 90 Wellington, Ottawa

Media are invited to attend the events.

CIMS graduate students will provide the live demonstrations. The schedule includes presentations on the following topics:

August 9 – Katie Graham and Charline Ouellet on Digital Storytelling

