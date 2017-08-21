Building Beyond Buildings – AIBC Exhibition

July 20 - August 21, 2017

100 – 440 Cambie Street, Vancouver, BC

Building Beyond Buildings opens at the AIBC’s Architecture Centre Gallery on July 20. This exhibition pays tribute to our legendary founder, Bing Thom, who passed away in 2016. In the words of BTA Design Principal, Venelin Kokalov, “This exhibit is a celebration of Bing Thom, the firm, and the journey we have shared with him. It is an expression of gratitude for the values Bing instilled in the practice and for these same values that carry the firm forward.”

The exhibition title Building Beyond Buildings is an expression Bing used to describe architecture’s potential to transcend simple bricks and mortar and to shine a light out to the community, enriching the lives of those it touches. The exhibit leads visitors through Bing Thom Architects’ design process. Woven through the exhibition are the two lines of exploration – cultural sustainability and material assembly – that ultimately inform our work. The exhibition runs until August 21. Admission is free and open to the public Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4:30 pm. Please check the AIBC website for any changes to this schedule.

AIBC Architecture Centre Gallery

100 – 440 Cambie Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

Opening Reception Thursday, July 20, 5 – 8 pm

Exhibit runs July 21 – August 21, 2017

Visit event's website