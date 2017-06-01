Book Launch: Cultivating a Design Legacy

June 01, 2017
Arta Gallery
14 Distillery Lane
Toronto
‘Cultivating a Design Legacy: The First 50 Years’ provides an overview of the combined project history of Entro and Gottschalk+Ash Toronto, and the stylistic decades that determined the course of Canadian design. Come celebrate with us and special guest Stuart Ash, founder of G+A Toronto!
