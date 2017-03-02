Billie Tsien Lecture

March 02, 2017

300 Memorial Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3C 1V1

Projects to be presented: American Folk Art Museum, the Barnes Foundation, and the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment at Princeton University.

Billie Tsien was born in Ithaca, NY and received her undergraduate degree in Fine Arts from Yale University and Master of Architecture degree from UCLA. She began working with Tod Williams in 1977. Together, they founded their architectural practice in 1986.

Located in New York, their studio focuses on work for institutions including schools, museums, and not-for- profits—organizations and people who value issues of aspiration and meaning, and timelessness and beauty. Their buildings are carefully made and useful in ways that speak to both efficiency and the spirit. A sense of rootedness, light, texture, detail, and most of all experience, are at the heart of what they build.

Lecture sponsored by: Manitoba Masonry Institute

