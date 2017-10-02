Winter Stations 2018 – Call for Submissions

October 2, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Winter Stations is now embarking on its fourth year, again opening up an international design competition to bring temporary public art installations to The Beaches, an exhibition to celebrate Toronto’s winter waterfront landscape.

This year will include up to six lifeguard stands, including an additional three by invited universities, across Balmy, Kew and Ashbridges Bay beaches located in the heart of the Beach community, south of Queen Street East, between Woodbine and Victoria Park Avenues. These utilitarian structures are to be used as the armature for temporary installations, which will need to be able to withstand the rigours of Toronto winter weather. The exhibition is to run February 19 until April 1, 2018.

This is a single-stage open international competition, welcoming artists, designers, architects and landscape architects to submit concept proposals for WinterStations’ temporary artwork installations.

This year’s Winter Stations theme, RIOT, is a call to artists and designers to act out. Your designs may be an active resistance expressed through a riot of colour, form and material. You may wish to speak to the political, cultural or environmental climate. You may rail against passive, placid art and design. You may, in a gesture of catharsis, unleash your inner turmoil. But please do remember, this exhibition is first and foremost a project to promote creativity and joy – basic, shared human qualities that bring us together and are needed now more than ever.

The deadline for submissions is November 3, 2017. For more information, please click here.