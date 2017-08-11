September 1st Deadline for DX Emerging Designer Competition

August 11, 2017

by Canadian Architect

With a prize of $10,000, submissions for the third edition of the Design Exchange’s (DX) Emerging Designer Competition are open until September 1st. Our sister publication, Canadian Interiors, has more:

Design Exchange and RBC Foundation have announces the third edition of the Emerging Designer Competition, where innovative design and entrepreneurialism intersect. The national competition provides an opportunity for emerging Canadian designers to gain exposure, while celebrating the immense and diverse design talent in Canada. The competition exist to celebrate and highlight the best of the best among Canada’s emerging designers. From digital, interior and graphic design to architecture and fashion design, the national competition provides a significant opportunity for emerging Canadian designers to garner recognition and kick-start their practices.

You can find the rest of the story at Canadian Interiors.