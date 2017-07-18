RIBA announces second edition of International Prize

July 18, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the second edition of the RIBA International Prize, the prestigious award for the world’s best new building. The announcement was made in the midst of the inaugural RIBA International Week (3 – 7 July 2017).

The second edition of the RIBA International Prize launches with a Grand Jury led by Elizabeth Diller, partner of acclaimed U.S. firm, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, and includes Joshua Bolchover, co-founder of Hong Kong-based research and design collaborative, Rural Urban Framework, and acclaimed British choreographer Wayne McGregor CBE.

Now open for entries, the 2018 RIBA International Prize will be awarded to a building which exemplifies design excellence, architectural ambition and delivers meaningful social impact. The prize is open to any qualified architect in the world, for a building of any size, type or budget.

The judging process will see two panels of jurors visit each of the shortlisted buildings twice in person, before the Grand Jury selects four finalists to visit for a final time. The winning building will be announced in November 2018.

The inaugural RIBA International Prize was awarded in 2016 to Irish firm Grafton Architects – currently curating the 2018 Venice Biennale – for their outstanding university building, UTEC (Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología) in Lima, Peru. The innovative ‘vertical campus’ structure was dubbed ‘a modern-day Machu Pichu’ by the RIBA Jury.

To enter or find out more, visit: http://bit.ly/2umTl6F.