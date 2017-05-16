Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute accepting entries for 2018 PCI Design Awards

May 16, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute (PCI) is now accepting entries for its 2018 PCI Design Awards, recognizing design excellence, innovation, and construction quality using precast concrete. The deadline to submit a project for consideration is September 18, 2017.

All winning projects will be showcased at the 2018 PCI Convention and National Bridge Conference at The Precast Show in March 2018, and will be included in a summary feature article that will appear in PCI Journal, Aspire, and Ascent magazines. Combined, these three publications reach more than 65,000 industry stakeholders.

“Every year the judging panels are impressed with the innovation and versatility showcased in the precast concrete projects submitted to the PCI Design Awards,” said Bob Risser, President and CEO, Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute. “All of the projects submitted highlight specific attributes that precast concrete is known for, such as speed of construction, resilience and durability, and design and construction versatility. I look forward to seeing all of the entries in the 55th Annual PCI Design Awards.

Throughout the past half century, the PCI Design Awards program has helped the design and construction community innovate and advance by showcasing ideas that push the envelope, overcome challenges, and improve upon existing concepts.

Entries are accepted in two primary categories: buildings and transportation structures. Within each primary category there are several subcategories. Buildings examples include commercial structures, k- 12 and higher education facilities, government/public buildings, religious structures, housing structures, and, parking structures. Transportation examples include bridges (new, rehabilitated, and non-highway) and special transportation solutions. In addition to these best-in-class awards, special awards will be given for industry advancement, sustainable design, and the best all-precast concrete structure or solution.

Independent juries of industry experts will consider creativity and ingenuity in the use of precast concrete to achieve aesthetic expression, function, economy, and sustainability. The juries will also recognize excellence in design, engineering, manufacturing, and erecting. Separate juries will evaluate buildings, transportation, and special categories.

Eligible projects must have been completed within the last three years and be substantially constructed using precast concrete. As in past years, if the project is in the United States or Canada, the precast concrete used must have been manufactured in a PCI-Certified or CPCI-Certified plant; however, due to the increase in use of precast concrete internationally, PCI has created two international categories: buildings and bridges. Projects entered into these categories must be located in a country other than the United States or Canada. The PCI Certification requirement is temporarily waived for this category. All entries must be made electronically and should be submitted by the architect or engineer of record. There is no entry fee.

For complete information including submission guidelines, visit www.pci.org/designawards. To view the 54th Annual PCI Design Awards winning projects, visit here.