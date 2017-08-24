Ontario Place Seeks Submissions for Winter Light Exhibition

August 24, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Ontario Place is seeking the imagination and creativity of Ontarians to take inspiration from our natural winter landscape and submit a proposal for the Winter Light Exhibition. Submissions for illuminated sculptures that project, shape, transmit, reflect, or contain light are now being accepted for the event, which will run December 2017 to March 2018.

The curatorial theme is Winter Light. Mimicking Ontario’s wintry landscape of brisk wind, ice and extreme temperatures, creators of all artistic streams are encouraged to submit new or pre-existing pieces. Taking place on the 15-acre West Island of Ontario Place, featuring both urban and natural elements, there is opportunity for works of varied styles and sizes. Applicants are encouraged to explore and combine unconventional materials and methods that respond to light in different ways. Evaluations will be made based on artistic merit, experience, viability and consistency with the curatorial theme.

With a mandate to provide talented and creative people in the Province with the opportunity to exhibit their works and their abilities, the Winter Light Exhibition builds on new programming hosted by Ontario Place, including Ontario150 celebrations and last year’s in/future: a transformative art experience that re-imagined the space with a curatorial theme of past, present and future (presented and curated by Toronto’s Art Spin). Ontario Place is currently accepting submissions for the Winter Light Exhibition. Project timelines are as follows:

Site Tours: Applicants are encouraged to visit Ontario Place. To schedule your visit, contactwinter@ontarioplace.com

Final Submission Date: September 5, 2017 at midnight EST

Interview Period: September 11 to 15, 2017

Awarded by: September 22, 2017

Installation period (as assigned): November 2017

Photos of prospective exhibit locations can be found here.