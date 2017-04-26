Call for Submissions: 2017 Student Design & Research Competition

April 26, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) has announced its 6th International Student Tall Building Design Competition. The goal of the competition is to shed new light on the meaning and value of tall buildings in modern society.

Participants are free to determine the site, size, height, function, accommodation and responsibilities of the building. The intention of these freedoms is to maximize the diversity and creativity of the responses. It is also intended to allow students from specific high-rise educational studies around the world during the 2016–17 academic year to submit their projects for consideration.

Participants should engage with the exploration and resolution of the synergistic relationship of placing a tall building in a unique existing urban setting; how that tall building can be inspired by the cultural, physical, and environmental aspects of its site; and how the program of the building is influenced by the micro and macro site/urban conditions; and how the building responds to global issues. Proposals should show evidence of a clear understanding of how considerations of structure, environment, servicing, etc. are as vital to the success of a tall building as the form, materials, aesthetics, etc.

The deadline for submission is July 24, 2017. For more information, please click here.