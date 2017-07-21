Call for Submissions: Architecture Drawing Prize

July 21, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The Architecture Drawing Prize welcomes entries from architects, designers and students from around the world whilst celebrating drawing’s significance as a tool in capturing and communicating ideas.

Entries are now being accepted across three categories: 1) hand drawing; 2) digital drawing; and 3) hybrid drawing, combining the two. Submissions will be evaluated on the basis of their technical skill, originality in approach and ability to convey an architectural idea, whether for a conceptual or actual building project.

Shortlisted entries will be announced in October, with commended entrants receiving a delegate pass to attend the World Architecture Festival. The overall winner and a further two category finalists will be announced at WAF, which takes place in Berlin, 15-17 November 2017.

The winning and shortlisted entries will then be featured in an exhibition at Sir John Soane’s Museum in London from 21 February – 16 April 2018.

The Architecture Drawing Prize will be judged by artists Ben Langlands and Nikki Bell; Farshid Moussavi of Farshid Moussavi; and Narinder Singh Sagoo of Foster and Partners; alongside Ken Shuttleworth of Make Architects; Owen Hopkins of the Sir John Soane’s Museum; and Jeremy Melvin of the World Architecture Festival.

For full details on how to enter the Architecture Drawing Prize visit: https://thedrawingprize.worldarchitecturefestival.com