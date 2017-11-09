Call for Entries: North American Copper in Architecture Awards

November 9, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Architects, designers and sheet metal contractors are invited to submit their copper building projects for the 2018 North American Copper in Architecture (NACIA) awards program through January 31, 2018. Now in its 11th year, the program recognizes and promotes architectural copper and copper alloys structures in North America.

Past NACIA winners include government buildings, libraries, museums, firehouses, educational buildings, private residences and places of worship. For a complete list, visit the NACIA Awards section.

Eligible projects must be located in North America, feature a significant application of architectural copper alloys and have been completed within the past three years. Projects are judged by a panel of industry experts based on:

Copper system design

Integration of copper alloys with the overall building design

Craftsmanship of installation

Excellence in innovation or restoration

Winners will receive a custom copper plaque featuring an etching of their award-winning project at the 2018 awards ceremony in New York City. Following the reception, projects will be featured on CDA’s website and promoted in various publications. For more information about the NACIA awards program, visit the Call for Entries Page.

***

The Copper Development Association is the information, education, market and technical development arm of the copper, brass and bronze industries in the USA.