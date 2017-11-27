Architectural winners Announced at Saskatchewan Design Week

November 27, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Held in conjunction with Saskatchewan Design Week, a biennial event hosted by the Design Council of Saskatchewan (DCS) that took place from September 23-29th, 2017, the Premier’s Awards of Excellence in Design recognized outstanding applied design done in Saskatchewan.

Awards were earned in the following categories: architecture, engineering & geoscience, graphic design, interior design, landscape architecture, planning, and integrated design (demonstrating significant involvement of three or more member associations in the project). The competition was open to certified individuals and corporate members in good standing with a DCS member association. All entries were designed in Saskatchewan by Saskatchewan resident professionals and were completed within the two-year period prior to Design Week. A jury composed of one representative from each member association as well as invited guest jury members from the Design Week Speakers Series evaluated entries on criteria appropriate to each category.

All entries in the competition were displayed to the public during Saskatchewan Design Week. The awards were presented during the Premier’s Awards of Excellence in Design Reception at the conclusion of Saskatchewan Design Week, on the evening of September 29th.

In the architecture category, the awards of excellence were claimed by Kreate Architecture and Designs Ltd.’s Piapot First Nation Arbour, and RBM Architecture Inc.’s Gordon Oaks Red Bear Student Centre. The landscape architecture category saw Stantec Consulting Ltd.’s Brighton Parks and Ponds receive the Award of Excellence, while the City of Saskatoon’s Core Strength: 21st Street Renewal, and Crosby Hanna & Associates’ McOrmond Drive Green Bridge took home Awards of Merit.

Finally, the People’s Choice Award went to Oxbow Architecture, JC Kenyon Engineering, Daniel’s Wingerak Engineering, Ritenburg and Associates, Catterall and Wright, D-Code Engineering’s Health + Light: Avenue P Medical Office Building.