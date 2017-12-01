Canadian Architect

Winners announced for 50th Canadian Architect Awards

December 1, 2017
On November 29, the 50th annual Canadian Architect Awards were hosted alongside Canadian Interiors‘ 20th annual Best of Canada Awards. Recognizing the country’s top designers — both emerging and well-established — the Canadian Architect Awards recognized seven exemplary projects from across the country. While our December Edition will offer an in-depth look at each of the winning projects, a first glimpse of the winners is available here:

This year’s ‘Student Winner’ was Dalhousie University’s Alastair Bird, whose Electric Space conceptualizes a deft repurposing of a decommissioned hydro facility in British Columbia.

The first Award of Merit was claimed by MJMA Architects for the Churchill Meadows Community Centre. Located in Mississauga, Ontario, the building will combine a public amenity with a civic destination.

Another Award of Merit was presented to the Calgary-based Modern Office of Design (MoDA), whose project GROW offers a creative and socially mindful approach to mid-rise density.

Designed by Saucier + Perrotte and Zas Architects, Toronto’s River City 3 also received an Award of Merit. Now under construction, the eye-catching tower already injects a bold twist to the residential point tower typology that dominates so much of the city’s current development.

The first Award of Excellence was presented to Vancouver’s Leckie Studio for Full House, described by the jury as playful project “riffing on the concept of Marcel Duchamp’s pivoting door to generate a flexible and elegant design that can be reconfigured instantly from one single-family home to two or more.”

ABOVE, by the marc boutin architectural collaborative (MBAC), was another Award of Excellence winner. Reinventing the Edmonton Valley Zoo, the project creates an immersive new environment at one of the city’s top destinations.

Finally, the third Award of Excellence was presented to Lemay for the daring yet contextually sensitive 61 Bells. Reshaping the  underutilized space that fronts Montreal’s iconic St. Joseph’s observatory, the project animates the landmark with a new reception pavilion.

Meanwhile, the 30 winning projects at Canadian Interiors’ Best of Canada Awards are now profiled in our sister magazine’s November / December edition:

Canadian Interiors, November/December Issue

Keep an eye out for the December Edition, which will feature a full, in-depth profile of each winning project.


