Teknion achieves silver WELL certification for downtown Toronto showroom

July 21, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Teknion Corporation has announced that it is the first manufacturer in the world to receive WELL certification at the silver level under WELL v1 for its downtown Toronto showroom by meeting 100 per cent of the WELL Preconditions applicable to the Project Type in all Concepts.

“Teknion’s WELL Certified Silver award for their Toronto Showroom demonstrates outstanding healthy building leadership,” said Rick Fedrizzi, chairman and CEO of the International WELL Building Institute. “IWBI’s mission is to bring human health and wellness to the forefront of building practices globally, and it is leaders in the building and design industry such as Teknion that are helping to advance this movement.”

“Becoming the first manufacturer in the world to achieve WELL certification under WELL v1 speaks to the unwavering environmental commitment of everyone at Teknion,” said Tracy Backus, Director, Sustainable Programs. “By embracing WELL and placing people at the heart of design, construction, operations and development decisions, we are empowered to add value to real estate assets, generate savings in personnel costs, and improve upon the human experience, health and well-being. Prioritizing WELL has again positioned Teknion on the cusp of sustainable and healthy building innovation.”

The WELL Building Standard is the first building standard to focus exclusively on the health and wellness of the people in buildings. WELL is a performance-based system for measuring and certifying features of the built environment that impact human health and well-being, through air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort and mind. It is grounded in a body of research that explores the connection between the buildings where we spend more than 90 percent of our time, and the health and wellness impacts on us as occupants.

Physical workplace is one of the top three factors affecting performance and job satisfaction. Personnel costs significantly outweigh the costs for design, construction, maintenance and operations. Addressing occupant health channels resources towards reducing the largest line item in the 30-year costs of a building – the personnel – offering a meaningful return on investment.

Designed by Vanderbyl Design in collaboration with SGH Design Partners, the 10,750-square-foot (1000 m²) showroom, or Collaboration Hub, reflects Teknion’s latest vision of the workplace. The Hub is located on the 20th floor of the LEED Gold Bremner Tower at 120 Bremner Boulevard in downtown Toronto.