September 21 Submission Deadline for CA’s Awards of Excellence

September 1, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Returning for their 50th anniversary, Canadian Architect’s annual Awards of Excellence recognize the best of Canadian design. Since 1967, Canadian Architect has sponsored the annual national awards program, which recognizes projects in the design stage. Following the judging process, and November’s Awards Gala, winning entries are annually published in our special December issue. The deadline to submit project’s for this year’s Awards of Excellence is September 21.

ELIGIBILITY — To enter, you must be either an architect registered in Canada or a graduate of an accredited Canadian architecture school holding a professional degree from that school.

Projects must be in the design stage, scheduled for construction or under construction but not substantially complete by September 21, 2017. All projects must be commissioned by a client with the intention to build the submitted proposal. All building types and concisely presented urban design schemes are eligible. Submissions can be made in English of French.

SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS — Each entry is to be submitted as a PDF file, consisting of up to twelve (12) pages in horizontal format no larger than 11” x 17” and a maximum file size of 25 MB. To facilitate in the judging process, an additional single feature image of the project is required, not to exceed 3 MB in size.

Each entry should include drawings and images including site plan, floor plans, sections, elevations and/or model views. Entires should also include a text of up to 500 words on the first page of the PDF, consisting of a brief description of the project. Additional descriptive text of up to 1000 words more may be included within the PDF file.

JUDGING CRITERIA

Awards — presented as Awards of Merit and Awards of Excellence — are given for architectural design excellence. Jurors will consider the following criteria (with all criteria being weighted equally):

Physical organization and form, including attention to composition and detail

Response to program, site, geographic and/or urban context

Innovation in concept, process, materials, building systems and/or implementation

Demonstration of exemplary environmental and/or social awareness

Award winners will be notified after judging takes place in October 2017. Framed certificates will also be given to each winning architect team and client at the November Awards Gala. A more detailed list of eligibility criteria and submissions requirements is available here, while a full review of recent winners – dating to 2013 — is also featured on our site.