Reza Aliabadi named among Architecture Drawing Prize winners

November 3, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Joining a global roster of winners, Canada’s Reza Aliabadi of atelier rzlbd was lauded at the inaugural Architecture Drawing Prize. Titled 100, Aliabadi’s submission received a commendation in the ‘hand-drawn’ category, and will be displayed in November at the 2017 World Architecture Festival in Berlin. The winning and shortlisted entries will then go to be displayed at Sir John Soane’s Museum in London from February 21 – April 14, 2018.

“I had submitted myself to the space-making exercise of drawing a different isometric cube every night, for 100 consecutive days; each cube to be a 10 X 10 cm improvised freehand drawing with pen and black ink on paper,” Aliabadi notes, describing the work’s creation.

“Subtraction was the only allowed operation in order to create variation. This predetermined set of rules led to a playful exploration of a new territory shaped through the repetition of a finite process. The use and reuse of this same geometry generated a series of comparable objects that is bigger than a mere collection of hollowed cubes.”

The Architecture Drawing Prize is supported by Make, Sir John Soane’s Museum, and the World Architecture Festival. The Prize is broken up into individual categories for digital, hand-drawn, and hybrid works. The overall 2017 winner is a drawing titled Memento Mori: A Peckham Hospice Care Home, by Jerome Xin Hao Ng. A full list of winners from this year’s prize is also available here.