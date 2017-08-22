October Deadline for Canada Council’s Prix de Rome

August 22, 2017

by Canadian Architect

With a deadline of October 2nd, the Canada Council for the Arts is calling for young architects and recent graduates to apply for the Prix de Rome in Architecture–Emerging Practitioners. Inspired by the Prix de Rome in architecture, which was created in the 18th century and helped young architects train in Italy, the Prix de Rome in Architecture for Emerging Practitioners was established in Canada in 1987 in pursuit of a more outward-looking vision towards the world.

The Prix de Rome in Architecture for Emerging Practitioners is awarded to a recent graduate from a Canadian architectural school who has demonstrated exceptional potential in contemporary architectural design. With this prize, the recipient may visit architectural buildings and carry out an internship at an internationally renowned architectural firm anywhere in the world.

The prize recipient will have the opportunity to broaden his or her knowledge of contemporary architecture culture by visiting a selection of works of architecture. The recipient will also be able to expand her or his professional skills through an internship at an internationally acclaimed architectural firm, anywhere in the world.

Applicants must define a program of work and related travels. The project can involve multiple trips to a number of destinations spread over a one-year period. Upon returning to Canada, the recipient must share his or her experience through public conferences, publications and/or exhibitions.

Eligibility is open to Canadian citizens or permanent residents who have received a professional Bachelor or Master degree from a Canadian school of architecture — that is certified by the Canadian Architectural Certification Board — within 14 months prior to the deadline for submitting applications

The prize is $34,000, to contribute towards the costs of the proposed program of work and related travels, and of the proposed public presentation. More information is available via the Canada Council for the Arts.