New December 15 deadline for 2018 OAA Awards submissions

November 13, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The OAA Awards program is changing and will now operate on a two-year cycle, with Design Excellence and career achievement awards celebrated in even-numbered years and a new Challenge program introduced in odd-numbered years.

The deadline to submit for the 2018 OAA Design Excellence Awards is now December 15, 2017. With the roll-out of the new two-year cycle, the next opportunity after this to compete for an OAA Design Excellence Award will be 2020.

A key change for this year’s submission requirements will include the building’s Energy Usage Intensity (EUI). Submitters will be required to include EUI based on modelled or existing building average data. Details and exceptions are provided on the online form. The updated online system is designed to be quick and easy. Check out the Online Nomination Walkthrough for 2018 for a step-by-step guide.

Details of the new Challenge program will not be announced until next spring, but its goal will be to highlight the distinct contribution architects and architecture bring to addressing key societal issues. The OAA also offers Service Awards, and the association strongly encourages nominations of deserving candidates for each of the award categories.

Award winners will be recognized at a special celebration at the 2018 OAA Conference in Toronto, May 23 – 25, 2018. Winners are also featured in news media and promoted via social media.

AWARD CATEGORIES:

Best Emerging Practice

Design Excellence

G. Randy Roberts Service Award

Honour Roll

Lifetime Design Achievement

Order of da Vinci

Further information about the OAA Awards is available via the association’s official website, linked here.