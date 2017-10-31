Montreal’s Le Castelnau wins INOVA urban development award

October 31, 2017

by Canadian Architect

As part of the 2017 INOVA Awards Gala hosted by the Urban Development Institute of Quebec (IDU) held on October 19 at the InterContinental Montréal, DevMcGill and TGTA won an INOVA Award in the Multi-Residential Category, whose construction costs exceed $ 50 million for the project Le Castelnau.

Le Castelnau, a high-end condominium community developed by DevMcGill and TGTA, emerged from the conversion and restoration of the Institut des Sourds-Muets, a historic grey-stone building of Beaux-Arts architecture, dating to 1921. Three new phases seamlessly came to surround the landmark building, which itself was extensively retrofitted and modernized — albeit with respeect to the original archirectural character. The adaptive reuse and integration of an important existing building to a resolutely modern proposal constitutes the essence of the chosen architectural scheme by architecture Roch Cayouette and the firms Cardinal Hardy/Lemay Architects.

“It is a great honour for DevMcGill and TGTA to receive such recognition. We hope to stay on this road paved by excellence and constant willingness to innovate and to which we have, to the best of our abilities, contributed to shine light on Montréal through building projects respectful of built heritage. We strive for very high standards in terms of quality and we believe this award is evidence” declared both Stéphane Côté, President of DevMcGill and Martin Galarneau, Partner at TGTA, while receiving their INOVA Award.

For DevMcGill and TGTA, Le Castelnau enhances the residential real estate offer and actively contributes to the neighbourhood’s revitalization, now one of Montréal’s very dynamic and popular borough. It respects and enhances the symbolic value of a significant building and manages to rekindle its meaningful role in today’s urban fabric.

The IDU’s INOVA Awards highlight the talent of those who contribute to shine light on Quebec’s building expertise. It recognizes the most innovative projects in the fields of commercial, multi-residential, industrial and public services real estate, which significantly impact communities.