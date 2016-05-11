Owens Corning Manager wins prestigious EnerQuality Hall of Fame Award

May 11, 2016

by Canadian Architect

Industry honour rarely bestowed on a manufacturer

Andy Goyda, Canadian Builder Lead & Market Development Manager for Owens Corning Canada, has been inaugurated into the prestigious EnerQuality Hall of Fame.

Mr. Goyda was honoured at the 2016 EQ (EnerQuality) Housing Innovation Forum & Awards on February 25 in Toronto. As the #1 certifier of energy efficient homes in Canada, EnerQuality holds this annual awards night to recognize the residential construction industry’s leading innovators and influencers. Mr. Goyda was recognized for his lasting impact on energy efficiency and green building in the housing industry over the course of his career.

“This award usually goes to a builder, so it’s a real honour for someone from the manufacturing side to win this award,” says Ric McFadden, Vice-president & General Manager, Building Materials Group, Owens Corning Canada. “Andy has found a way to play a very meaningful role in peoples lives by helping builders find solutions to ongoing challenges of delivering high performance homes. His selection is recognition of his outstanding performance in working with the builder community and acknowledgement that he is the best of the best.”

Mr. Goyda has been influential in the residential industry for 40 years, including his pioneering support of Energy StarÆ for New Homes and EnerQuality. Recently, Owens Corning Canada played a critical role as a founding sponsor of the Canadian Home Builders Association’s Net Zero Energy Housing Council. Owens Corning also became a lead proponent in the Natural Resources Canada ecoENERGY Innovation Initiative, recruiting five builders across Canada to build Net Zero Energy communities in a production setting.

“I’m thrilled to be recognized by EnerQuality for this important award,” says Mr. Goyda. “Owens Corning is dedicated to helping builders create more homes that consume equal or less energy than produced. I”m proud to play a part in helping the housing industry reduce greenhouse gas pollution and helpCanadian homeowners be more energy efficient.”

The awards audience also voted Owens Corning Canada in for the Industry Partner Award after leading green building solution providers shared their most innovative technologies and products to advance building performance in a “Dragon’s Den” style presentation.

If you would like to interview Mr. Goyda or learn more about how Owens Corning is partnering with builders to help Canadian homeowners become more energy efficient, please contact Christine Sampson, Marketing Leader Owens Corning Canada at christine.sampson@owenscorning.com or at 416-651-8225.

