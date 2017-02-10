HCMA + NFOE awarded Complexe Aquatique de Laval in national design competition

February 10, 2017

by Canadian Architect

HCMA Architecture + Design and NFOE have announced that they have been awarded the Complexe Aquatique de Laval through a national design competition. The design, which was unanimously selected by the jury from four finalists, was unveiled to the public at a ceremony held on January 18 in Laval, Quebec.

“We are tremendously honoured by the opportunity to further explore and develop aquatic architecture on this special site in Laval,” said Darryl Condon, Principal Designer for the HCMA | NFOE team and Managing Principal at HCMA.

Nestled into an existing forest and bathed in natural light, the Complex Aquatique de Laval will immerse its users in nature, offering the community an accessible oasis at the edge of the city. Supporting both recreational and competitive events, its internal organization gives swimmers and spectators views of its natural wooded setting from all areas.

The concept highlights the importance that maintaining and enhancing natural landscapes plays to the citizens of Laval and promotes well being for all citizens.