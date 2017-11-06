February deadline for Nuckolls Lighting Education grant

November 6, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The Nuckolls Fund for Lighting Education has set February 9, 2018 as the deadline for receipt of proposals for three grants. Since 1989, the Fund has awarded a total of $1,055,000 to support college-level lighting programs that enable students to learn, appreciate, and apply the basics of lighting and design.

Each year, the Fund solicits proposals from educators at colleges and universities in North America for innovative educational ideas that will inspire students with an understanding of light in architecture. Each year, the Nuckolls Fund provides grants of up to $20,000 to assist the development of a new or expanded course in lighting in an established lighting program.

The Lesley Wheel Introductory Lighting Program Grant offers $20,000, for new lighting courses at a college or university which has minimal or no existing lighting courses. Similarly, the annual Edison Price Fellowship Grant sees $10,000, given to an individual educator to further their own education for improvement of their ability to teach lighting.

In addition, proposals for funding ideas that would further the cause of quality lighting education but do not fall into one of the listed grant categories above are also encouraged. The proposal should indicate a plan for implementation and generally conform to the required submission information listed in the other RFPs.

Last year, the marquee $20,000 Lesley Wheel Introductory Lighting Program Grant was awarded to the University of Texas at San Antonio. Jae Yong Suk, Ph.D. will develop and deliver a new course in lighting design for upper level undergraduate students in both their Architecture and Interior Design programs.

Proposals due on February 9th, 2018 can be transmitted to Nuckolls@nuckollsfund.org. There is no submission fee and no limit to the number of proposals submitted. Receipt of submissions will be acknowledged via e-mail. Grants to recipients will be announced no later than April 11, 2018. Further informaiton about the Nuckolls Fund is available via the official website, linked here.