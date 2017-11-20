December deadline approaches for International Architecture Awards

November 20, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Since 2004, The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, together with The European Center for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and Metropolitan Arts Press, Ltd. have organized The International Architecture Awards as a way in which to honour the best, significant new buildings, landscape architecture, and planning projects designed and/or built around the world’s leading architects, landscape architects, and urban planners practicing nationally and internationally.

The International Architecture Awards give an important global overview of the current aesthetic direction of today’s commercial, corporate, institutional, and residential work to the real estate, banking, business, and corporate community, as well as to the press and general public worldwide.

The program is one of the Museum’s most important public education outreach initiatives produced throughout the year-to the Museum’s international audience.The International Architecture Awards are dedicated to the recognition of excellence in architecture and urbanism from a global point-of-view.

The program pays tribute to new developments in design and underscores the directions and understanding of current cutting-edge processes consistent with today’s design thinking. This year’s program honours new (2013-2017) corporate, institutional, commercial, residential architecture, interiors, and urban planning, designed for both built and unbuilt projects alike.

SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS

ELIGIBILITY

All submissions must be the work of international architects and architectural firms either working nationally or internationally for projects both in their respective countries and abroad. U.S. architecture firms headquartered inside or outside the United States are eligible to enter projects built or to be built, in the U.S. and around the world.

CRITERIA

Criteria for submissions includes any commercial, corporate, institutional, or residential building type or urban planning project, built or unbuilt worldwide, designed since January 1, 2015. Unbuilt projects are eligible only when a client is named. Building types and categories are: corporate headquarters and office facilities, retail, hospitality, institutional, health care, government, transportation, educational, and residential and interiors of any kind, including renovations and restorations, landscape architecture, and urban planning projects. Previously awarded buildings are not eligible.

JURY FOR AWARDS

A jury of recognized design practitioners, business professionals, educators, and critics review the submissions and select winning projects for awards. Previous juries have been held under the auspicious of the following professional associations: The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland, The Union of Architects of Russia, The Finnish Association of Architects (SAFA), and The American Institute of Architects. Each Submission is Juried Anonymously.

RESULTS

Selected and awarded recipients will be required to prepare either framed drawings or photographic panels and models for exhibition. The Museum will exhibit the awarded projects in an exhibition format and publish the selected winners either on the Museum’s website or in a catalogue by Metropolitan Arts Press or both. Previous exhibitions have taken place in London, Brussels, Istanbul, Einhoven, Buenos Aires, Florence, Athens, and Chicago. Architects, associate architects, clients, developers, landscape architects, planners, contractors, and structural engineers are cited for their individual contributions.

APPLICATION:

The deadline for submissions is December 1, 2017