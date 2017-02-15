Call for Applications: Prix de Rome and J.B.C. Watkins Award

February 15, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The Canada Council for the Arts is seeking applications for two awards programs: The Prix de Rome in Architecture and the J.B.C. Watkins Award.

Prix de Rome in Architecture – Professional

The Professional Prix de Rome in Architecture is awarded annually to either a young practitioner of architecture or an architectural firm that has completed its first built works and has demonstrated exceptional artistic potential.

The prize encourages the development of artistic excellence in contemporary architectural practice by supporting the prize recipients to travel around the world to develop their skills and their creative practice, and to strengthen their position in the international architecture world. Candidates are to define the program of work and related travels that will best support the development and recognition of their practice.

The prize amount is $50,000, which is intended to contribute to the costs of the proposed program of work and related travels. The funds cannot be used for activities and expenses that occur before the application deadline.

To apply for this prize as an individual, you must be a Canadian citizen or have permanent resident status, as defined by Citizenship and Immigration Canada. You do not need to be living in Canada when you apply. To apply as an architectural firm, your firm must be at least 75 per cent Canadian owned and have its head office and executives located in Canada.

The deadline is March 1, 2017. For more information, please click here.

J. B. C. Watkins Award: Architecture

This scholarship is offered to a Canadian professional architect to pursue postgraduate studies outside Canada, ideally in Denmark, Norway, Sweden or Iceland.

A bequest from the estate of the late John B.C. Watkins, the J.B.C. Watkins Awards provide fellowships of $5,000 to professional Canadian artists in theatre, visual arts (architecture only) and music who are pursuing graduate studies in any country other than Canada, and who are graduates of a Canadian university, postsecondary art institution or training school. Postgraduate schools include postsecondary institutions or training schools, whether or not these are degree granting institutions.

To apply to the Canada Council for the Arts, you must be a Canadian citizen or have permanent resident status, as defined by Citizenship and Immigration Canada. You do not need to be living in Canada when you apply. You must also be an architecture graduate of a Canadian university, postsecondary art institution or training school. You cannot apply to this award for a program of graduate studies that have already been completed before the program deadline. You may receive a maximum of two J.B.C. Watkins Awards in your lifetime.

The deadline is March 1, 2017. For more information, please click here.