Winners announced for Ontario Association of Architects Awards

April 11, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The Ontario Association of Architects (OAA) has announced the winners of the 2017 OAA Awards.

Representing Ontario’s best emerging new talent and some of the province’s most established architecture firms, 10 projects have been recognized with the Design Excellence Award this year.

The 2017 winners in the following OAA Awards categories have also been announced: Best Emerging Practice, Concept, Landmark Designation, G. Randy Roberts Service Award, and Order of da Vinci.

“On behalf of the OAA, I congratulate all of this year’s winners for their extraordinary work in representing the creativity and innovations of architects across the province,” said John Stephenson, OAA President. “All projects submitted for the Design Excellence Awards this year have showed communities just how much architects can help.”

The Design Excellence Awards winners were selected from more than 140 submissions. The 20 finalists were judged on a number of criteria, including creativity, context, sustainability, good design/good business and legacy.

2017 OAA Awards – List of Winners

Design Excellence

Boulevard Club West Wing Replacement

Toronto, ON

Teeple Architects Inc.

Centennial College Ashtonbee Campus Library & Student HUB

Toronto, ON

MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects Ltd.

Conestoga College Student Recreation Centre

Kitchener, ON

MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects Ltd.

Eva’s Phoenix

Toronto, ON

LGA Architectural Partners (formerly Levitt Goodman Architects)

Mike & Ophelia Lazaridis Quantum-Nano Centre, University of Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

KPMB Architects

Queen Richmond Centre West at 134 Peter Street

Toronto, ON

Sweeny & Co. Architects Inc. (formerly Sweeny Sterling Finlayson & Co. Architects Inc.)

River City – Phase 1 & 2

Toronto, ON

Saucier + Perrotte Architectes / ZAS Architects Inc., in joint venture

Rosemary House

Toronto, ON

Kohn Shnier Architects

Story Pod

Newmarket, ON

Atelier Kastelic Buffey Inc.

Williams Parkway (Phase 1)

Brampton, ON

Rounthwaite Dick & Hadley Architects Inc.

Best Emerging Practice

blackLAB architects inc.

Concepts

Shobuj Pata – Multi-Unit Residential Development

Studio JCI Inc.



Forwards and Backwards

Jennifer Davis (Intern Architect) and Jon Sasaki

Landmark Designation

Ontario Science Centre

Toronto, ON

Moriyama & Teshima Architects

The Fielding Memorial Chapel of St. Mark, Thornloe University

Sudbury, ON

Townend Stefura & Baleshta Architects

G. Randy Roberts Service Award



J. William Birdsell

Order of da Vinci

Sheila Penny

The 2017 OAA Design Excellence award winners will be celebrated in Ottawa at the Westin Hotel on May 26 at the Celebration of Excellence Ceremony capping off the 2017 RAIC/OAA Festival of Architecture.

At this time, additional winners in the categories of Lieutenant Governor’s Award, Michael V & Wanda Plachta Award and the People’s Choice Award will be revealed.