Winners announced for Ontario Association of Architects Awards

April 11, 2017
by Canadian Architect

Centennial College Ashtonbee Campus Library & Student HUB. Image Credit: Shai Gil

The Ontario Association of Architects (OAA) has announced the winners of the 2017 OAA Awards.

Representing Ontario’s best emerging new talent and some of the province’s most established architecture firms, 10 projects have been recognized with the Design Excellence Award this year.

The 2017 winners in the following OAA Awards categories have also been announced: Best Emerging Practice, Concept, Landmark Designation, G. Randy Roberts Service Award, and Order of da Vinci. 

“On behalf of the OAA, I congratulate all of this year’s winners for their extraordinary work in representing the creativity and innovations of architects across the province,” said John Stephenson, OAA President. “All projects submitted for the Design Excellence Awards this year have showed communities just how much architects can help.”

The Design Excellence Awards winners were selected from more than 140 submissions. The 20 finalists were judged on a number of criteria, including creativity, context, sustainability, good design/good business and legacy.

2017 OAA Awards – List of Winners

Design Excellence

  • Boulevard Club West Wing Replacement
    Toronto, ON
    Teeple Architects Inc.      
  • Centennial College Ashtonbee Campus Library & Student HUB
    Toronto, ON
    MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects Ltd.
  • Conestoga College Student Recreation Centre
    Kitchener, ON
    MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects Ltd.
  • Eva’s Phoenix
    Toronto, ON
    LGA Architectural Partners (formerly Levitt Goodman Architects)
  • Mike & Ophelia Lazaridis Quantum-Nano Centre, University of Waterloo
    Waterloo, ON
    KPMB Architects
  • Queen Richmond Centre West at 134 Peter Street
    Toronto, ON
    Sweeny & Co. Architects Inc. (formerly Sweeny Sterling Finlayson & Co. Architects Inc.)
    Project was commenced by Sweeny Sterling Finlayson &Co Architects Inc. and completed under Sweeny &Co. Architects Inc.
  • River City – Phase 1 & 2
    Toronto, ON
    Saucier + Perrotte Architectes / ZAS Architects Inc., in joint venture
  • Rosemary House
    Toronto, ON
    Kohn Shnier Architects
  • Story Pod
    Newmarket, ON
    Atelier Kastelic Buffey Inc.
  • Williams Parkway (Phase 1)
    Brampton, ON
    Rounthwaite Dick & Hadley Architects Inc.

Best Emerging Practice

  • blackLAB architects inc.

Concepts

  • Shobuj Pata – Multi-Unit Residential Development
    Studio JCI Inc.
  • Forwards and Backwards
    Jennifer Davis (Intern Architect) and Jon Sasaki

Landmark Designation

  • Ontario Science Centre
    Toronto, ON
    Moriyama & Teshima Architects
  • The Fielding Memorial Chapel of St. Mark, Thornloe University
    Sudbury, ON
    Townend Stefura & Baleshta Architects

G. Randy Roberts Service Award

  • J. William Birdsell

Order of da Vinci

  • Sheila Penny

The 2017 OAA Design Excellence award winners will be celebrated in Ottawa at the Westin Hotel on May 26 at the Celebration of Excellence Ceremony capping off the 2017 RAIC/OAA Festival of Architecture.

At this time, additional winners in the categories of Lieutenant Governor’s Award, Michael V & Wanda Plachta Award and the People’s Choice Award will be revealed.


