Winners announced for Ontario Association of Architects Awards

April 11, 2017
by Canadian Architect
The Ontario Association of Architects (OAA) has announced the winners of the 2017 OAA Awards.
Representing Ontario’s best emerging new talent and some of the province’s most established architecture firms, 10 projects have been recognized with the Design Excellence Award this year.
The 2017 winners in the following OAA Awards categories have also been announced: Best Emerging Practice, Concept, Landmark Designation, G. Randy Roberts Service Award, and Order of da Vinci.
“On behalf of the OAA, I congratulate all of this year’s winners for their extraordinary work in representing the creativity and innovations of architects across the province,” said John Stephenson, OAA President. “All projects submitted for the Design Excellence Awards this year have showed communities just how much architects can help.”
The Design Excellence Awards winners were selected from more than 140 submissions. The 20 finalists were judged on a number of criteria, including creativity, context, sustainability, good design/good business and legacy.
2017 OAA Awards – List of Winners
Design Excellence
Best Emerging Practice
Concepts
Landmark Designation
G. Randy Roberts Service Award
Order of da Vinci
The 2017 OAA Design Excellence award winners will be celebrated in Ottawa at the Westin Hotel on May 26 at the Celebration of Excellence Ceremony capping off the 2017 RAIC/OAA Festival of Architecture.
At this time, additional winners in the categories of Lieutenant Governor’s Award, Michael V & Wanda Plachta Award and the People’s Choice Award will be revealed.
