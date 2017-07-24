Winners of New Brunswick 2017 Lieutenant-Governor’s Awards in Architecture announced

July 24, 2017

by Elsa Lam

The Honourable Jocelyne Roy Vienneau, Lieutenant-Governor of New Brunswick, has presented the 2017 Lieutenant-Governor’s Award of Excellence in Architecture to Acre Architects Inc. The award was given for their design of the “Into the Wild” project in Saint John.

The Award of Excellence in Architecture is given every three years and celebrates outstanding architectural design in recently completed projects by New Brunswick architects and recognizes the important role architecture has in building and inspiring communities across the province. A jury of local, national and international experts selected this year’s recipients from the 13 submissions received.

“I am proud to highlight the work of Acre Architects,” says Lt-Gov Roy Vienneau. “Good architecture and design should evoke emotion. It should make us happy or solemn. It should dazzle or calm us. It should make us feel something. I believe this project does.”

“Into the Wild”, designed by lead architects Monica Adair & Stephen Kopp, was selected for its unique contemporary design that reflects the wild natural beauty of its Saint John surroundings. The home has become a beacon to the city, receiving international attention for its cutting-edge, modern design. The project aims to promote a greater understanding of the role of contemporary architecture, and to shape the artistic value of architectural design to New Brunswickers.

Three Awards of Merit were also presented to exp. Architects Inc. for their renewal of the C. E. (Nick) Nicolle Community Centre, Saint John; Design Plus Architecture Inc. for their design of CBC Radio Canada Moncton; and to Acre Architects Inc. for their design of Tinkers Apple Orchard, Kingston Peninsula. The awards ceremony was held at Government House in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

“Each of these remarkable projects are a true example of architecture building and inspiring communities,” said Darroch White, president of the Architects’ Association of New Brunswick. “Through innovative, expert designs that push the boundaries of energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, New Brunswick architects are making a significant contribution to the urban fabric of communities across the province.”