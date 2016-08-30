2017 Warming Huts Competition open for submissions

August 30, 2016

by Canadian Architect

The 2017 Warming Huts: An Arts and Architecture Competition on Ice is open for submissions.

Three teams will be selected as winners from submissions of designs for a warming hut or art installation on ice. Winning entries will be placed along the Red River Mutual Trail located on the Assiniboine and Red rivers in Winnipeg, Manitoba. A “blind” jury will be selecting the winning designs based on their creativity in use of materials, providing shelter, poetics of assembly and form, integration with the landscape and ease of construction.

Site:

The Forks is located in downtown Winnipeg, at the junction of the Red River and the Assiniboine River. The intersection of the two rivers historically has made the area a popular meeting place for over 6,000 years. In recent times, the site has developed into a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, with over four million visitors annually.

In winter, the rivers are also used as an alternate route to access downtown by foot, bike, skates and skis. There are opportunities for curling, hockey and much more. With many access points, the Red River Mutual Trail is a link between communities in Winnipeg. The Red River Mutual Trail is regularly groomed and monitored for any safety concerns. There will also be extra security at night in an attempt to prevent people from loitering or damaging the huts.

Competition Jury:

The jury reviews every project and through a process of elimination selects 10 projects for scrutiny. From the list of 10 finalists, the top five will be ranked in order and the three highest ranking projects will then undergo a technical review. Based on the outcome of the technical review, the winners will be declared.

Team information is not provided to the jury until after the projects are ranked. This is referred to as a “blind” jury.

The jury members are: Kevin Loewen, Graham Hogan, Richard Kroeker, Clare MacKay, Sasa Radulovic, Bob Somers, Johanna Hurme, Michael Scatliff, Jim August

Winning entrants will be notified and requested to develop construction drawings for submission to a technical committee. Design development will involve input from the technical committee to ensure that construction is feasible and within budget. The Forks Renewal Corporation will provide construction teams, directed by a Project Manager hired by The Forks.

Winning teams will spend time in Winnipeg after the huts and art installations have been installed on the Red River Mutual Trail. Several days of activities will be planned around the celebration of the new huts with the design and construction teams. These events include speaking engagements, critiquing design studios at the University of Manitoba School of Architecture and a field trip to Lake Winnipeg. These events are intended to provide the opportunity for visitors of The Forks to engage directly with the design teams. Members of the design team will be expected to meet with media and explain their designs.

Eligibility:

This call for entries is open to all professional designers (or teams of designers) who have a proven portfolio of design work. Each design team must include an artist and a member of a recognized architectural association. Membership includes registered architects and intern members. The organizers encourage the formation of multi-disciplinary teams.

Selection Criterion:

Creativity of response to creating the shelter or installation on the prefabricated skids

The originality, coherence and clarity of the design

Durability of the project

Cost and ease of fabrication

Schedule

October 3, 2016 2:00pm CST Deadline for submissions

October 7, 2016 Jury of Competition

October 10-14, 2016 Technical Review

November 4, 2016 Winner Announcement

November 14, 2016 Construction Documents Due

November 2016-January 27, 2017 Construction Period

January 25-27, 2017 Building Blitz (Teams travel to Winnipeg)

For more information an to submit your design proposal, go to www.warminghuts.com/submissions.