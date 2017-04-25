Vancouver Design Week(end) to celebrate local design talent this May

April 25, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Vancouver Design Week(end) (VDW) is the city’s official interdisciplinary design festival — at once a city-wide platform, invitation and call to action. VDW is a unique opportunity to celebrate local design talent, connect design makers and users, and to support design’s capacity for improving the quality of our everyday lives.

We are all impacted by design every day. VDW’s mission is to increase awareness of and appreciation for design, design process and the pervasive impact design has on important social and cultural issues; and to create an informed, inclusive (and inspiring) participatory platform for engaging these issues.

VDW will run from May 12–14 throughout Vancouver. Citywide programming consists of four key open events:

Open Studios: Go behind the scenes with local design talent. Open Studios connect established and emergent designers with the public, and like-minded collaborators. Teams will showcase current work, design process and converse about Vancouver design culture. Open to the public (free).

Go behind the scenes with local design talent. Open Studios connect established and emergent designers with the public, and like-minded collaborators. Teams will showcase current work, design process and converse about Vancouver design culture. Open Buildings: Experience Vancouver’s stand-out spaces beyond the everyday. Tours will be offered through the lens of the specific design process used to imagine and realize each building. A map will be provided detailing participating buildings, locations and public access times. Open to the public (registration required)

Tastings: Participating restaurants will open their doors for Tastings; a chance to access the inspirations behind the city’s design-centric lounges and eateries. Open to the public (ticketed)

Open Call: Hosted by local designers, design organizations, design thinkers and makers, the Open Call is an opportunity to experience a new or existing design-related event as part of a critical mass of the citywide design festival. Open to the public / ticketed (registration details determined by individual host).

For more information, please click here.