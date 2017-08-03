Canadian Architect

News

National Trust announces THIS PLACE MATTERS winners

August 3, 2017
by Canadian Architect

The National Trust has announced eight winning projects that participated in its 2017 THIS PLACE MATTERS national crowdfunding competition.

  • Big Projects National Prize ($60,000): Windows into the Future by First United Church (Truro, NS)
  • Big Projects Regional-West Prize ($30,000): Spirit of the Lyric by Lyric Theatre (Swift Current, SK)
  • Big Projects Regional-Central Prize ($30,000): Keep Our Light Shining by PPLPS (Brighton, ON)
  • Big Projects Regional-East Prize ($30,000): Union Art Project by Sir William Ford Coaker Heritage Foundation (Port Union, NL)
  • Small Projects National Prize ($30,000): Spencerville Riverside Park by Spencerville Mill Foundation (Spencerville, ON)
  • Small Projects Regional-Central Prize ($15,000): Top off the Petrie by Architectural Conservancy Ontario Guelph Wellington Branch (Guelph, ON)
  • Small Projects Regional-East Prize ($15,000): Glenaladale… One Brick at a Time, Our Diamond in the Rough by Glenaladale Heritage Trust (Tracadie, PE)
  • Community Builder Prize ($10,000): Belle Vue House – A Clear View Into the Future by Belle Vue Conservancy (Amherstburg, ON)

Twenty-five participating project groups from coast to coast competed from June 14 to July 20 for Canadians’ votes and donations. Every group had the chance to win – and raise – much-needed funding for essential projects.

A full list of the participating projects can be found here.


