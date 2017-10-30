TD Centre becomes Canada’s first existing Wired certified complex

October 30, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Cadillac Fairview today announced that Toronto-Dominion Centre has become Canada’s first existing building to achieve certification under the comprehensive Wired Certification standard. Toronto-Dominion Centre received Platinum Wired Certification, the highest possible ranking, in all six of its towers. Operated by WiredScore, Wired Certification is the internationally recognized digital connectivity ratings system for commercial real estate that helps landlords design and promote their buildings’ digital connectivity to tenants.

“Toronto-Dominion Centre is proud to be Canada’s first existing building to achieve Wired Certification,” said David Hoffman, General Manager, Toronto-Dominion Centre. “We earned this certification through our ongoing investments in innovative technology and connectivity, as part of our commitment to delivering significant value for our tenants and providing the ultimate environment for the productivity and competitiveness of their businesses.”

The achievement of Platinum Wired Certification attests to Toronto-Dominion Centre being best-in-class across all features of connectivity that matter most to tenants: number and quality of internet service providers, redundancy and resiliency of telecom infrastructure, ease of installation and capacity to readily support new telecom services. It also certifies that all six towers can support current and future tenants with the most demanding technology requirements.

“With the growing demand for digital connectivity in the workplace, tenants expect uninterrupted internet connectivity, consistent cell service, and reliable wi-fi to support a flexible workforce, open office plans, high levels of streaming data and large files,” said Mr. Hoffman. “Tenants need to know that the environment is secure and can be supported, even in the event of a power outage. Platinum Wired Certification demonstrates that Toronto-Dominion Centre’s digital infrastructure can offer all of this, and more.”

“We are thrilled to join Cadillac Fairview in announcing the Toronto-Dominion Centre as the first Wired Certified existing buildings in Toronto, and all of Canada,” said Phil Kanfer, North American Director of Business Development, WiredScore. “The fact that every building at the TD Centre has achieved Platinum Wired Certification, the highest standard we rate for, confirms that today’s tenants are well served in terms of digital infrastructure and the property is prepared to meet the digital needs of tenants 10 or 20 years down the line. It’s great to see innovation leaders, such as Cadillac Fairview, drive the market forward and be in tune to the growing needs of the tenant base in the GTA. “

This certification is another important first for Toronto-Dominion Centre and Cadillac Fairview, building on a legacy of bold leadership and relentless innovation. TD Centre introduced the modern workplace to Canada and has continuously raised the bar for building design and operations, including earning Canada’s first and only multi-building LEED Platinum certification for environmental performance and being North America’s first existing building to achieve certification under the rigorous WELL Building Standard, a standard that integrates human health and wellness in the design, construction, maintenance and operations of buildings.