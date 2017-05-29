Strutt House in Gatineau to become teaching model in architecture and conservation

May 29, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The Strutt Foundation is rehabilitating Gatineau’s Strutt House as a teaching model in architecture and heritage conservation. Until October 31, the house will be featured in two exhibitions focused on conservation and seminal modernist residences across Canada, and will be open for tours until November 30.

The Strutt House was designed and built in 1956 by James W. Strutt as his family home. The National Trust for Canada and the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada recognized the house with the Prix du 20e siècle in 2014, and the Getty Foundation honoured it as an icon of modernist design as part of its “Keeping it Modern” initiative in 2015. The house incorporates many of the original ideas of the architect, including a series of weight-efficient modular components and a unique grouping of wooden hyperbolic paraboloids that form the ceiling and roof.

James Strutt wanted a house that was affordable and easy to build and maintain, and the inspired design arose from those constraints. The NCC bought the house in 2010. It became a Government of Canada Recognized Federal Heritage Building in 2012.

