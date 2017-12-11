Shigeru Ban interiors previewed for Vancouver’s Terrace House

December 11, 2017

by Canadian Architect

A Pritzker Prize winner in 2014, Japanese architect Shigeru Ban is designing the world’s tallest hybrid timber structure in Vancouver. Dubbed ‘Terrace House,’ the 19-storey building will be constructed using a combination of steel, concrete, and wood. Known for material innovation — including the use of cardboard to create temporary shelters for natural disaster victims — Shigeru Ban’s design for Terrace House takes the hybrid timber technology to new heights, with the building 71-metre height surpassing the 53-metre Brock Commons, an 18-storey University of British Columbia (UBC) building that currently holds the record for a hybrid steel, concrete, and wood structure.

While the building’s record-setting height has already been significantly publicized, new design details offer a first glimpse at the project’s interiors, all of which are also designed by Shigeru Ban. Our sister publication, Canadian Interiors, has the full story:

The interiors of the 20 limited homes are a true representation of Shigeru Ban’s work; clean lines, pure, and blanketed with natural light resulting in the feeling of exposed spaces. Custom fixtures and features throughout the building, including door handles, cabinet pulls, and millwork, have all been designed by Shigeru Ban, reflecting the developers’ commitment to the ultimate residences exuding exclusivity and livability.

You can find the rest of the story via Canadian Interiors, linked here.