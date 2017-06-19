Japanese architect Shigeru Ban designs residential development in tribute to Arthur Erickson

June 19, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Shigeru Ban has unveiled details of his first project on Canadian soil in partnership with Vancouver-based developer, PortLiving.

Coined Terrace House, this development of 20 unique homes located in the heart of Vancouver’s Coal Harbour pays tribute to the neighbouring Evergreen building, a listed landmark in Vancouver that stands as one of the most significant urban works of renowned architect, the late Arthur Erickson. Ban ensures that the architectural cues and philosophy originally developed for Evergreen are respected. Visually, the terraces on the Evergreen Building continue almost seamlessly across Terrace House on every level. Each aspect of the project makes connections to Erickson’s work through the use of triangular shapes, natural materials and greenery.

“Shigeru Ban has tremendous respect for Arthur Erickson’s work. It was the opportunity to design a building next to one of Erickson’s masterpieces that initially drew him to this innovative project,” said Dean Maltz, Managing Partner at Shigeru Ban Architects Americas.

Collaborating with Ban, Vancouver developer PortLiving has assembled a world-class team to bring Ban’s vision to life, including the original landscape architect who worked on the neighbouring Evergreen Building, Cornelia Oberlander. Another prominent member of the project team is internationally renowned wood structural engineer, Hermann Blumer, who comes from a tradition of master craftsman and is one of the foremost world authorities on timber structures and construction.

“We have brought together the best of the best – a team of true experts in creative collaboration, working together for the first time ever on a single project. The result is truly a once-in-a-lifetime project setting new standards in design and construction,” said Macario (Tobi) Reyes, founder and CEO of PortLiving. “Every detail has been considered right down to the specific foliage on the terraces. It only made sense to bring on Cornelia Oberlander to continue her vision and create continuity between the Evergreen Building by Arthur Erickson and Terrace House by Shigeru Ban.”

Terrace House will be the world’s tallest hybrid timber structure. The goal of this innovative wood, glass, and concrete tower is to make a prominent gesture that demonstrates Vancouver’s commitment to forward-thinking sustainable design and advanced timber engineering and construction.

Further project details will be released in the coming months on the project website.