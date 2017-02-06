Scott & Scott Architects win Architectural League of New York’s Emerging Voices competition

February 6, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The Architectural League of New York has announced the winners of its annual Emerging Voices competition, including David and Susan Scott of Scott & Scott Architects in Vancouver, Canada.

Each year, the League selects eight emerging practices through a juried, invited portfolio competition. The award spotlights individuals and firms based in the United States, Canada, or Mexico with distinct design voices and the potential to influence the disciplines of architecture, landscape design, and urbanism. The jury reviews significant bodies of realized work and considers accomplishments within the design and academic communities as well as the public realm. The work of each Emerging Voice represents the best of its kind, and addresses larger issues within architecture, landscape, and the built environment.

This year’s jury was comprised of Sunil Bald, Mario Gooden, Lisa Gray, Paul Lewis, Jing Liu, Thomas Phifer, Bradley Samuels, Billie Tsien, and Ian Volner. Emerging Voices is organized by League Program Director Anne Rieselbach. Rieselbach describes the winners’ work: “The 2017 Voices personify the versatility of contemporary practice. Many firms take on multiple roles of designer, developer, and/or builder to address pressing issues in housing, institutional design, and the public realm. They embrace material experimentation, challenging sites, and an economy of means within budgetary constraints to create exemplary architecture.”

David and Susan Scott are the directors of Scott & Scott Architects, founded in 2012. They believe that a design’s refinement “occurs with the continuous re-evaluation of use and experience.” The firm’s work ranges from agricultural and community master planning to residential projects and adaptive reuse of buildings for commercial and retail clients. Recent projects include a 2012 cabin designed and constructed by the architects to withstand heavy snowfall, and Gulf Island Barn, a 2015 private barn and community space designed to serve many future generations of the client’s family.

Other winners include:

Brian Bell and David Yocum , Principals, BLDGS , Atlanta, Georgia

and , Principals, , Atlanta, Georgia Eduardo Cadaval and Clara Solà-Morales , Principals, Cadaval & Solà-Morales , Mexico City and Barcelona

and , Principals, , Mexico City and Barcelona Roy Decker and Anne Marie Duvall Decker , Principals, Duvall Decker Architects , Jackson, Mississippi

and , Principals, , Jackson, Mississippi Frida Escobedo , Principal, Frida Escobedo, Taller de Arquitectura , Mexico City

, Principal, , Mexico City Chris Leong and Dominic Leong , Founding Partners, Leong Leong , New York City

and , Founding Partners, , New York City Thomas F. Robinson, Founding Principal, LEVER Architecture , Portland, Oregon

Founding Principal, , Portland, Oregon Jonathan Tate, Principal, OJT, New Orleans, Louisiana

The 2017 Emerging Voices will present lectures this March at SVA Theatre in New York City. Additionally, the League will present digital features on each of the eight firms on archleague.org, exploring their work and design “voice” through interviews and recorded round-table discussions joined by prominent architects and critics. This editorial component will be released in summer.

Learn more at archleague.org/ev17.