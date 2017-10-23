Ryerson team leading update of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Banff Pavilion

October 23, 2017

by Canadian Architect

An iconic Frank Lloyd Wright is set to to return to Alberta’s Banff National Park. Designed by Wright in 1911, the original pavilion — one of only two Wright designs in all of Canada — was completed in 1914, but was subsequently demolished in 1939. Almost eight decades later, a call for a rebuild of the design, including an update of Wright’s original plans, drew over 30 submissions, with a team from Toronto’s Ryerson University now revealed as the winning bidder. Our sister publication, Building Magazine, has the full story:

Leading the Ryerson team is Yew-Thong Leong, a practicing architect and professor at the university’s Department of Architectural Science. In addition to adjudicating multiple heritage grants, Professor Leong has served on the Toronto Preservation Board, was a winner of a City of Toronto Heritage Award, currently sits on the National Roundtable on Heritage Education and is the founder of the Architectural Preservation and Conservation program at Ryerson. “We are thrilled to be part of this project. This is an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any architect or scholar−particularly from Canada,” notes Professor Leong. “We hope our research and work will make a significant contribution to both international architecture study and the community of Banff.”

