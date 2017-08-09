Canadian Architect

RFP Issued for Niagara Falls Park Master Plan

August 9, 2017
by Canadian Architect

As reported by our sister publication, Building Magazine, Niagara Falls’s Queen Victoria park is slated for a major upgrade, which will give a new identity to the scenic green space straddling the U.S.-Canadian border:

The Niagara Parks Commission has issued a formal Request for Proposals (RFP) to the Planning, Architectural and Landscape Architectural Consultant community, seeking support for the development of a renewed Concept Master Plan for Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Table Rock Centre, Queen Victoria Park, Niagara Parks, Niagara Falls, Ontario

Table Rock Centre, Queen Victoria Park

You can find the rest of the story on our sister publication, Building Magazine


