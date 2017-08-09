RFP Issued for Niagara Falls Park Master Plan

August 9, 2017

by Canadian Architect

As reported by our sister publication, Building Magazine, Niagara Falls’s Queen Victoria park is slated for a major upgrade, which will give a new identity to the scenic green space straddling the U.S.-Canadian border:

The Niagara Parks Commission has issued a formal Request for Proposals (RFP) to the Planning, Architectural and Landscape Architectural Consultant community, seeking support for the development of a renewed Concept Master Plan for Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

