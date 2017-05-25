Canadian Architect

RAIC College of Fellows to induct 37 architects at Festival of Architecture

May 25, 2017
by Shannon Moore

Photo courtesy of RAIC.

The College of Fellows of the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada has bestowed Fellowship to 37 architects from across Canada. Fellows will be inducted at the College of Fellows Convocation, which takes place this evening during the RAIC/OAA Festival of Architecture in Ottawa.

Recognizing outstanding achievement, design excellence, exceptional scholarly contribution, and/or distinguished service to the profession or community, the new Fellows include:

Atlantic:

  • Ron Fougere
  • Noel Fowler (deceased)
  • A. Sandy Gibbons
  • Douglas G. Steen

Quebec:

  • Giovanni Diodati
  • Martin Troy
  • Andrea Wolff

Ontario North and East & Nunavut:

  • David Stuart McRobie

Ontario Southwest:

  • Philip Beesley
  • James Kenneth Brown
  • Martin S. Davidson
  • Harald Bernd Ensslen
  • Helena Grdadolnik
  • G. Mitchell Hall
  • Ross Hanham
  • Carl A. Knipfel
  • Susan Spencer Lewin
  • Birgit Siber
  • Kim Storey
  • Alexandru Taranu

Manitoba:

  • Johanna Hurme
  • David John Kressock
  • Sasa Radulovic
  • Peter Sampson

Saskatchewan:

  • Heney Nicholas Klypak

Alberta/NWT:

  • Carol G. Bélanger
  • Aziz Bootwala
  • Catherine Chernoff
  • Donald Wm. A. Davidson
  • Andrew John King
  • Peter Osborne
  • R. Allan Partridge

BC/Yukon:

  • David Philip Dove
  • Alan Hart
  • Graham McGarva
  • Catherine Nickerson
  • Sean Francis Rodrigues

In addition, the College of Fellows has inducted three Honourary Fellows: Jeanne Gang, Brian Carter and Annette LeCuyer. 


