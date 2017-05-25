RAIC College of Fellows to induct 37 architects at Festival of Architecture

May 25, 2017

by Shannon Moore

The College of Fellows of the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada has bestowed Fellowship to 37 architects from across Canada. Fellows will be inducted at the College of Fellows Convocation, which takes place this evening during the RAIC/OAA Festival of Architecture in Ottawa.

Recognizing outstanding achievement, design excellence, exceptional scholarly contribution, and/or distinguished service to the profession or community, the new Fellows include:

Atlantic:

Ron Fougere

Noel Fowler (deceased)

A. Sandy Gibbons

Douglas G. Steen

Quebec:

Giovanni Diodati

Martin Troy

Andrea Wolff

Ontario North and East & Nunavut:

David Stuart McRobie

Ontario Southwest:

Philip Beesley

James Kenneth Brown

Martin S. Davidson

Harald Bernd Ensslen

Helena Grdadolnik

G. Mitchell Hall

Ross Hanham

Carl A. Knipfel

Susan Spencer Lewin

Birgit Siber

Kim Storey

Alexandru Taranu

Manitoba:

Johanna Hurme

David John Kressock

Sasa Radulovic

Peter Sampson

Saskatchewan:

Heney Nicholas Klypak

Alberta/NWT:

Carol G. Bélanger

Aziz Bootwala

Catherine Chernoff

Donald Wm. A. Davidson

Andrew John King

Peter Osborne

R. Allan Partridge

BC/Yukon:

David Philip Dove

Alan Hart

Graham McGarva

Catherine Nickerson

Sean Francis Rodrigues

In addition, the College of Fellows has inducted three Honourary Fellows: Jeanne Gang, Brian Carter and Annette LeCuyer.