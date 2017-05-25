RAIC College of Fellows to induct 37 architects at Festival of Architecture

May 25, 2017
by Shannon Moore
The College of Fellows of the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada has bestowed Fellowship to 37 architects from across Canada. Fellows will be inducted at the College of Fellows Convocation, which takes place this evening during the RAIC/OAA Festival of Architecture in Ottawa.
Recognizing outstanding achievement, design excellence, exceptional scholarly contribution, and/or distinguished service to the profession or community, the new Fellows include:
Atlantic:
Quebec:
Ontario North and East & Nunavut:
Ontario Southwest:
Manitoba:
Saskatchewan:
Alberta/NWT:
BC/Yukon:
In addition, the College of Fellows has inducted three Honourary Fellows: Jeanne Gang, Brian Carter and Annette LeCuyer.
