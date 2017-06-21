Public invited to vote in THIS PLACE MATTERS competition

June 21, 2017
by Canadian Architect
The National Trust has announced the 25 communities across the country that will participate in its 2017 THIS PLACE MATTERS crowdfunding competition. Participating project groups from coast to coast will compete for the chance to win – and raise – much-needed funding to take on essential projects that include restoration, accommodating new uses, or improving visitor amenities at their historic places.
“The 150th anniversary of Confederation is a great milestone to recognize the role historic places play in telling our national story and creating meaningful spaces to live, work and play,” says Natalie Bull, Executive Director of the National Trust. “We are thrilled to see so many communities supporting projects in THIS PLACE MATTERS, because we know that saving and renewing historic places improves quality of life and will help build sustainable and resilient communities for the next 150 years.”
The 2017 THIS PLACE MATTERS Participants are:
Big Projects (east to west)
Small Projects (east to west)
This online, social media-driven competition is an opportunity for Canadians to get involved in saving local historic places in need of support. There is $220,000 in prizes to be won in two prize streams: Big Projects (projects with a budget of $60,000 or more) and Small Projects (projects with a budget of under $60,000). There are national and regional prizes in each stream.
Until July 17, participating groups are promoting their campaigns on social media to encourage friends, family, colleagues and residents of the community to vote for and donate to their project. To give each campaign a further boost, every dollar donated to a project will count for one additional vote to that project. Prizes are distributed to the projects with the highest number of votes.
Participating groups can use the web platform to tell the story of their historic place and raise funds for their project during the competition. They keep those funds, even if they do not win a cash prize, making every project a winner. Groups can also access training and tools to help them increase their skills in fundraising and social media.
The goal of the National Trust’s THIS PLACE MATTERS competition is to bring together community partners and community members to breathe new life into historic places across Canada. Since launching two years ago, over $725,000 has been directed to worthy heritage projects through this initiative.
To vote for or donate to a project, visit https://thisplacematters.ca/. Voting can be done once a day, per project, per person until July 17.
