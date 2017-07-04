Trillium Park at Ontario Place by LANDinc and West 8 opens in Toronto

July 4, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Together with representatives of the Ontario government, including Premier Kathleen Wynne, Toronto-based landscape architects LANDInc in partnership with West 8 have announced the opening of the first phase of the Ontario Place Urban Park and Waterfront Trail, to be knowns as the Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail. Designed on the site of a former Ontario Place parking lot, the new lush 7.5 acre site includes a crisscross of parklands, trails and amenities.

Led by LANDinc Landscape Architects, in consortium with a diverse multidisciplinary team including Dutch landscape architects West 8, the recent opening was the result of a three and half year design consultation process which included public workshops and consultations, an iterative design process, and a more than two-year construction process.

The new park, with 1,200 newly planted trees and thousands of shrubs and perennials, features an open-air pavilion and outdoor spaces that will host film festivals, art fairs, food vendors and yoga classes. The 1.3-kilometre trail will connect the park to the Trans Canada Trail, which stretches for more than 2,000 kilometres.

Patrick Morello, a Principal at LANDinc, notes that the park and trail at Ontario Place has become “a new and essential destination along Toronto’s waterfront. It is like a natural wonderland and will be a very popular place for years to come.”

Walter Kehm, another principal at LANDinc, explains that it is a “new synthesis where visitors can experience the natural history of Ontario while recognizing the contributions of the First Nations to the city of Toronto and the Province of Ontario.” MR. Kehm adds that Ontario’s new urban forest consists of “native tree and shrub species creating a natural landscape for relaxation and exploration.”

The design vision included creating a system of trails which meander through rolling landforms, rock outcrops, pebble beaches and native plantings, giving rise to spectacular views of the city and the infinite horizon across Lake Ontario.

Says Patrick Morello, “It is a celebration of the experience where land meets the water.”