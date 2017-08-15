Ontario Announces $4 Million Investment in Toronto’s Massey Hall

August 15, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Now being revitalized and expanded with a design by KPMB Architects, downtown Toronto’s Massey Hall received a boost this month, when the Ontario government announced an additional $4 million of new funding for the ongoing project. Our sister site, Canadian Interiors, has the full story:

The Province of Ontario is investing additional funds towards the ongoing revitalization of Toronto’s iconic Massey Hall. Designated a National Historic Site in 1981, the Sidney Badgley-designed venue was opened in 1894, and has continuously served as one of downtown Toronto’s foremost venues in the 123 years since.

