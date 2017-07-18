OAA launches call for presenters

July 18, 2017

by Elsa Lam

The Ontario Association of Architects invites individuals and organizations to submit proposals for continuing education sessions to be considered for the 2018 OAA Conference.

The three-day annual conference will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from May 23-25, 2018. The conference’s theme, Bold by Design, asserts that the architectural issues of the 21st century will require big thinking and radical approaches. We must use the knowledge and skills of our profession—creativity, design thinking and critical analysis—to challenge existing models and develop innovative approaches to complex problems.

Presentation proposals are due by September 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.oaa.on.ca.