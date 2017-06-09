Ontario Association of Architects announces three additional winners in 2017 Awards

June 9, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Following another year of innovation, creativity and bold design, the Ontario Association of Architects gathered to celebrate the very best the industry had to offer at this year’s Ceremony of Excellence in Ottawa.

In addition to the announcement of the 10 winners of the Design Excellence Award, OAA announced the winners of the Michael V. and Wanda Plachta Award for projects under $8 million, the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Design Excellence in Architecture, and the People’s Choice Award, which is voted on by the general public.

Michael V. and Wanda Plachta Award

Rosemary Residence, Toronto, ON

Kohn Shnier Architects

Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Design Excellence in Architecture

River City ‐ Phase 1 & 2, Toronto, ON

Saucier + Perrotte Architectes / ZAS Architects Inc., in joint venture

People’s Choice Award

Queen Richmond Centre West, 134 Peter Street, Toronto, ON

Sweeny & Co Architects Inc.

“All of this year’s OAA Awards Winners truly represent the innovative thinking, design and solutions architects bring to communities across Ontario,” said John Stephenson, OAA President. “The use of the winning buildings this year also shows how responsive architects are to the evolving needs of communities throughout Ontario and the world.”

